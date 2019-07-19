Menu
Supplied Alex Bonilla, 49, allegedly cut off his wife's lover's penis
Crime

Hubby ‘cut off penis of wife’s lover’

by The Sun
19th Jul 2019 5:41 AM

A JEALOUS husband allegedly hacked off his wife's lover's penis with scissors before taking off with the organ so it couldn't be reattached, it is alleged.

The Sun reports that Alex Bonilla, 49, broke into the man's mobile home in Florida and held him at gunpoint before tying him down and cutting off his penis, police say.

Bonilla reportedly caught his wife having sex with the man - a neighbour of the couple - back in May, although it's unclear whether the alleged attack was premeditated.


Police were called out to a "stabbing" or "cutting" but as they arrived, dispatchers told them the victim who originally made the call had told them his penis had been severed.

The terrified man told police that after tying him down and mutilating him at gunpoint, Bonilla then ran away with his penis.

The jilted husband was found and arrested several hours later, but his victim's penis has not yet been recovered.

Police say they "don't know what he did with it".

Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt. Picture: Supplied
The case draws parallels with the John Wayne Bobbitt case from 1993 in which is wife, Lorena, cut off his penis while he was asleep.

Lorena Bobbitt was found not guilty though due to insanity after presenting a case that she had been the victim of years of abuse from her husband.

Lorena Bobbitt is now an advocate for abuse victims. Picture: Steve Harvey Show
In 2017, a 26-year-old woman sliced off her lover's genitalia with pruning shears after she claimed he had been abusive.

Bonilla is facing multiple felony charges including burglary, kidnapping - false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

His victim continues to be treated in hospital.

