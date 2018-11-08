Howzat! Free beer for Bundy T20 fans; but there's a catch

Bill Moorhead is is encouraging supporters to dress like a Parklands Pies.

Bill Moorhead is is encouraging supporters to dress like a Parklands Pies. Mike Knott BUN130318ASPHALT2

IF YOU are after some local sporting action, music and free drinks, dress like a Parklands Pies and get down to Salter Oval.

Bill Moorhead is encouraging the Parklands Pies supporters to head to tonight's Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg T20 Premier League cricket match, sporting the teams black and white vertical striped colours and in return he'll supply free drinks from the first to last ball.

Mr Moorhead said those who attend the game and went to the BCA bar would be treated from 6.30-9pm.

He said he believes the Pies, having won the first game of the competition, were "the best team" on the field.

And his belief in the black and white team doesn't stop there.

Heading into tonight's match Mr Moorhead said he's confident that the Pies would come away with a victory over the Vikings.

"It'll be a fun night," he said.

According to the Bundaberg Cricket Association's social media post, there is a limit of one drink per person per time.

For more information head to their Facebook page.

Round three of the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg T20 Premier League starts at 6.30pm with the Parklands Pies v Searle's RV Centre Vikings at Salter Oval.

Entry is free.