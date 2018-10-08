HOWZAT! Bundy TV viewers to benefit from big switch

Channel Seven Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith says a move to a better viewing experience will enable cricket lovers to get an even better offering of their favourite players, such as Australian star Aaron Finch.

Channel Seven Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith says a move to a better viewing experience will enable cricket lovers to get an even better offering of their favourite players, such as Australian star Aaron Finch. AAP - John Gass

BUNDABERG television viewers will be able to get a better experience on Channel Seven from Monday, October 22.

That's good news for cricket lovers.

Seven Queensland today announced the network would move from its current MPEG-2 Standard-Definition (SDTV) to MPEG-2 High-Definition (HDTV) later this month across the Wide Bay region.

Channel Seven Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said the move was aimed at providing viewers an enhanced offering.

"High definition television has over four times the resolution of standard, so the clarity and sharpness are just that much better,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"With Seven's Summer of Cricket upon us, now seems like the best time to convert viewers to high definition.

"We want to give an enhanced live and free cricket coverage experience for our viewers.

"Of course, our regular programming on the main channel will also benefit from the switch.”

While viewers do not need to do anything to accommodate the switch, they're encouraged to contact their local Seven office if they have any concerns.

"You will know if your TV is MPEG-2HD compatible because you will currently be able to see 7mate in HD,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"If you are having trouble receiving the main Channel 7 signal, try performing either a manual or auto-tune to receive the new channel.

"If you are still having difficulty after performing this retune, then quite possibly your TV is not set up for high definition.”