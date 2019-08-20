Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.
'How's the house': Trad taunted in Question Time

20th Aug 2019 12:26 PM
THE State Government has been taunted in today's Question Time over integrity issues surrounding Jackie Trad and Annastacia Palaszczuk's chief of staff. 

The Government started the parliamentary sitting week awaiting the outcome of two Crime and Corruption Commission assessments - one into Ms Trad over the purchase of a Woolloongabba investment home in the Cross River Rail corridor, and one into the awarding of a $267,500 taxpayer-funded co-investment to a business partly owned by Ms Palaszczuk's right-hand man David Barbagallo.

It can be revealed today the Crime and Corruption Commission is also assessing allegations about Ms Trad's property falling inside the new Inner City South State Secondary College catchment area. 

The property was purchased one month before the Cabinet Budget Review Committee gave the school's final approval. 

In a letter to the Opposition earlier this month, CCC senior executive officer of corruption Paul Alsbury said, "The concerns you have raised are presently under assessment and a response will be provided to you in due course".

