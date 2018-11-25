Howlett to lead Sunbury for a third season

HOWLETT'S BACK: Sunbury has reappointed Andrew Howlett as Wide Bay Premier League coach, a position he has held since the start of 2017.

FOOTBALL: Andrew Howlett will have another crack at bringing the Wide Bay Premier League trophy to one of the region's proudest clubs next year.

Sunbury has reappointed Howlett for a third season, a year in which club officials believe he can steer them to the grand final and much-desired premiership.

Howlett has coached the Blues since the start of the 2017 season. In that year, Sunbury was the only Fraser Coast club to finish in the top four, but were unceremoniously dumped from the post-season in the first week.

The Blues endured a tougher season in 2018, winning just six of 16 games to finish sixth.

They were eight points outside the top four, a gap the club is keen to close in 2019.

Sunbury junior Justin Linwood will return to the club to assist Howlett.

Linwood spent part of the season with National Premier Leagues club Brisbane Strikers, where he learned from one of the best semi-professional systems in Queensland.

Life member David Chapman will also return to the club as its president.

Sunbury's pre-season training will start December 4.