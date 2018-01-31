Howler of a week planned for Chinese New Year

DOGS' DAY: The Year of the Dog will be welcomed with massive celebrations in Bundy.

YOU'D be barking mad to miss what the Bundaberg Regional Council has planned for its Year of the Dog Chinese New Year celebrations this year.

Market and food stalls, traditional entertainment and kids' activities are just some of the fanfare planned for the CBD from 3pm on Saturday, February 24.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said it would be a cultural experience to delight the senses.

"The celebrations will include stunning performances by artists from Nanning, the colour and spectacle of lion and dragon dancing and imposing Taiko drumming,” Cr Peters said.

There will also be Chinese tea ceremonies, a zodiac animal trail for children, a lantern parade and fireworks later in the evening.

Cr Peters said there would also be a host of activities leading up to the day.

"Residents can enjoy a free community movie on February 23 with the Chinese epic The Great Wall screened at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"As a prelude to the movie, guests can also choose to purchase a ticket for A Taste of China from 6.15pm. This event features Chinese nibbles, a beer and a short performance from Nanning artists,” she said.

For residents who want to immerse themselves in the foreign cuisine, the Chinese Food Discovery Tours will be back from February 21-23.

Bookings for a Taste of China and the Chinese Food Discovery Tours are essential and can be made at moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au or by calling 4130 4100.