STELLAR: The Waves' Tyrell Howard lines up the field goal that would give his team the premiership win.
STELLAR: The Waves' Tyrell Howard lines up the field goal that would give his team the premiership win.
Howard leads another side to a BRL A-grade title

Shane Jones
10th Sep 2018 6:15 PM
LEAGUE: The Waves' half Tyrell Howard says he doesn't have the midas touch but even he might have to reconsider that after Saturday.

Howard led the Tigers to this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title with a 23-20 win over the Wallaroos one year after helping Past Brothers claim last year's crown.

He is the first player to win back-to-back titles since players in the Western Suburbs club won two titles in a row in 2013 and 2014.

Howard's record in the BRL is incredible.

His two premierships have come in just 37 games in A-grade and he was also in the under-18 grand final in 2017 but lost to the Roos.

"It was great (to win again),” he said.

"It was a tough game.

"We nearly lost it in the end but the boys stuck in there and we got away with it.”

Howard played his part as well in the win, scoring the vital field goal that got the side the victory.

The Waves half missed two field goal chances the previous week but was given the chance and belief to kick again from his halves partner Clinton Horne.

"It was Horne's decision to kick the field goal,” he revealed.

"We had to complete the next set and dig hard, we ended up doing that and came away with the win,” he said.

"It's great to have him alongside me.”

Howard said he was hopeful he would be at the Tigers next year to go for three titles in a row.

In other results on grand final day, Howard's former club Past Brothers defeated The Waves 32-6 to win their seventh premiership in the past eight season.

In reserves, Easts continued the premiership drought for Isis with a 22-20 win in the reserves final.

Finally, Western Suburbs defeated the Wallaroos 46-12 to make it a clean sweep for Bundy sides in under-18.

There will be more on those wins in tomorrow's NewsMail.

