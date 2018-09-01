Howard is ready to do it all again

ON THE RUN: Tyrell Howard in action against Isis in the Toyota Cup.

ON THE RUN: Tyrell Howard in action against Isis in the Toyota Cup. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: He's led one side to the ultimate glory in September and now The Waves' Tyrell Howard wants to do it with another.

The Tigers face Isis in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade preliminary final today, with a grand final spot on the line for the winner.

The victor faces the Wallaroos next week.

For Howard, winning the preliminary final and beating the Roos in the decider would be a familiar feeling.

He did it last year for Past Brothers when they won the A-grade title.

Howard is the only player from that winning side still alive in this year's finals series.

But he admits getting to today has been a challenge.

"I haven't had the best season this year, I have been carrying a few injuries along the way and taking control of the game has been a problem for me this year,” Howard said.

"My back hasn't been the best all season but I am right to go this weekend.”

Howard's a bit modest when it comes to his season.

He's scored the second-most tries as a half in the competition and is in the top 10 of A-grade point-scorers after sharing kicking duties with teammate Clinton Horne.

The 20-year-old said the Roos would be tough to play if they faced them next week but they needed to focus on Isis first.

"They will be tough this weekend,” he said.

"We all know how they play and defence will be the key to winning this weekend.”

Howard said he'd enjoyed his time as a Tiger and that the side had worked well together.

But they all want the main prize of a premiership win.

"Playing with The Waves has been great, good bunch of blokes and there is a lot of talent in the side,” he said.

"Clinton and I have had a good connection in the halves this season. If we work on what we did wrong in last week's game and stick to our game plan (then we can win).”

The sides battle at 4.45pm today.

The finalists in the three other grades will be decided as well, with The Waves facing Hervey Bay in the women's competition at 12.30pm.

Isis take on the Wallaroos in the reserves preliminary final at 2.15pm, with Hervey Bay and Wallaroos facing off in under-18s at 11am.