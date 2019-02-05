Menu
Diseases spread by pets - including cats - can make their humans sick.
How your pet can land you in Bundaberg hospital

Sherele Moody
5th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
BEHIND this furry feline face prowls a dark secret that can make you as sick as a dog.

Cats, cows, canines and chooks are making Bundaberg residents crook.

More than 140 local animal-related disease notifications were made to the Queensland Department of Health in 2018, with mosquitoes the main offenders, but illnesses related to lizards, snakes, horses, dogs, cats, bovines and other common livestock and pets also took their toll.

There were notifications for brucellosis, leptospirosis, Australian bat lyssavirus, potential rabies exposure, Q fever, Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus.

Brucellosis, leptospirosis and Q fever are carried by many common household and farm animals.

Barmah Forest virus, dengue and Ross River virus - the most common animal-related diseases in our region - are spread by mozzies.

Dr Vincent Ho said people with pet reptiles were at high risk of salmonella.

"Pet reptiles carry salmonella and this can be quite an issue for young children," the University of Western Sydney academic said.

Wide Bay Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young said 2018 notifications of Ross River were lower than normal yearly averages.

"Historically notifications peak toward the end of the hot season, however notifications continue year-round," Dr Young said.

"The community is encouraged to practise mosquito avoidance throughout the year." - NewsRegional Media
 

