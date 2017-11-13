Menu
How your loose change can help feed the needy

TEAM WORK: OzHarvest Head of Fundraising Henrietta Ardlie and Woolworths Community Manager Simon Tracy.
FOR the cost of a 50 cent cone at Macca's, Bundaberg residents can ensure someone doesn't go hungry as the festive season nears.

An initiative of Woolworths, shoppers at Bundaberg, Bargara, Childers and Sugarland stores can purchase an OzHarvest token from Wednesday, which will go towards providing a meal for an Aussie in need.

OzHarvest supports more than 1000 charitable agencies across the country and as part of its operations relies on a regular supply of surplus fresh food from Woolworths.

Local Woolworths operations manager Sam Williams said this year they were focused on sharing the spirit of Christmas with their customers and the local community.

"For just 50 cents customers can play their part in sharing that spirit beyond their families and friends and help provide a meal for someone this festive season,” he said.

To donate, customers just add the 50 cent donation to their shopping and then write their name on a token to be hung on the store's Christmas tree until December 24.

The Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal hopes to raise $1 million for the food rescue organisation, which can provide two million meals for families in need.

More than 3.6 million Australians experience food insecurity each year and there has also been a 13 per cent increase of people in Queensland seeking food relief over the past year.

