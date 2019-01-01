How your life will change from today

BITTER PILL: The cost of some prescription medication will increase from today.

TODAY marks the beginning of a raft of changes coming to welfare, health, education and many other living expenses.

This is what's coming and how it will affect you and your family in Bundy.

FAMILY COURT

From today, the Australian family law system is changing.

The Federal Circuit Court and the Family Court of Australia will be amalgamated to form the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

All family law matters will be heard by the FCFCA which will operate through two divisions.

Division 1 will comprise all existing Family Court judges and deal only with family law matters.

Division 2 will be made up of all existing judges of the Federal Circuit Court and hear family law and general federal law matters including fair work matters.

Current matters before the courts won't be affected but it will affect future cases.

HEALTH CHANGES

The cost of a script will increase to $40.30 - up from $39.50 - with concession patients hit with a 10c rise per prescription.

Feminine hygiene products will be cheaper, with tampons and pads exempted from the 10 per cent GST from January 1.

All student income support recipients will be automatically issued with a Health Care Card to get cheaper medicines and some discounts.

A pill to treat multiple sclerosis called Mavenclad that could cost a patient $54,000 a year will be added to the PBS today. With the PBS listing, patients will pay just $40.30 a script or $6.50 if they are concessional patients.

The first medicine to effectively treat the life-threatening genetic condition known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease that affects around 10,000 Australians will be listed on the PBS from today, saving patients $23,000 a year.

All eligible Queenslanders will get access to the National Disability Insurance Scheme as it rolls out into Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast. TPP TARIFF CUTS

BUNDY businesses and farmers are set to benefit from two tariff cuts within three days, under the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

The TPP-11 started with a tariff cut on December 30 followed by a second today.

Analysis of the trade agreement shows potential benefits of up to $15.6 billion to the national economy by 2030.



In October, Australia became the sixth country to legally ratify the agreement, joining Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Singapore as part of the first group to ratify.

The agreement will provide new access to the Canadian market for Australian grains, beef and, importantly for Bundy, sugar exporters.

It will also open up the growing Mexican market for pork, wheat, sugar, barley and horticulture producers, and improves Australia's market access into Japan for beef, wheat, barley and dairy exporters.

PASSPORT FEE HIKES

From today, passport fees will increase.

A 10-year passport for persons aged 16 and over will be $293

A 5-year passport for children under 16 years and persons aged 75 and over will cost $148

An emergency passport overseas will cost $184

A replacement passport will add up to $184

A priority processing fee will be $215

An adult overseas surcharge will cost $132, and a child overseas surcharge will be $64

EDUCATION

Importantly in Bundaberg, changes are coming for some independent students on Youth Allowance and ABSTUDY students in regional and remote areas. The parental income limit for students in these areas will increase from $150,000 to $160,000. The parental income limit will increase by $10,000 for each additional child in a family who is younger than 22.

The FEE-HELP loan cap for students studying medicine, dentistry and veterinary science courses will increase from an estimated $130,552 in 2019 to a new limit of $150,000, which is a 15 per cent increase. Students studying all other courses will have a loan limit of $104,440. These amounts will still be indexed annually.

From today, the 25 per cent FEE-HELP loan fee will be abolished for domestic undergraduate students at Bond University and other 'Table B Providers' including Torrens University, Notre Dame University, and the University of Divinity.

Students who are in secondary school and study away from home may be entitled to an ABSTUDY Living Allowance payment increase.

Students who get the ABSTUDY Fares Allowance may get to travel to places besides school and home that are on the usual travel route, and get reduced penalties for missed travel without a valid reason.

CHILD CARE

The In Home Care (IHC) Family Hourly Rate Cap will increase to $32 from today.

The number of IHC places will also increase to 3200 to help with the costs of child care.

BIG BANKS

NAB will reintroduce $2 ATM fees at over 3000 machines around the country from January 1 after its deal with RediATM operators Cuscal ends.

When applying for a new credit card or requesting a credit limit increase, the card issuer must assess your application based on your ability to repay the entire credit limit within a three-year period.

Credit issuers must give customers the option to cancel their accounts or reduce their credit limits online. When a customer makes a request, the credit issuer must take reasonable steps to help the customer.

Banks and credit card providers cannot retroactively charge interest on credit card balances, which will affect the number of interest-free days many offer.

MIGRANT VISAS

The Federal Government will introduce a new Temporary Sponsored Parent visa that will provide parents and grandparents a new pathway to reunite with their families for a continuous period of up to five years. Applications will be open in the new year.

SUSTAINABLE FISHING

In Queensland net, line and crab fishing vessels need to have tracking units installed as part of a sustainable fisheries strategy plan from January 1.

Vessel tracking will be required on all commercial fishing boats by 2020, with the priority on net, line and crab commercial fishing boats.

BUILDING CHANGES

From today, electrical installation work in Queensland will need to comply with new wiring rules - or fines could be issued.

ROAD TOLLS

In Brisbane, the Gateway Motorway, Logan Motorway, Legacy Way, Go Between Bridge, Airportlink and Clem7 remain the same. But tolls on the Airportlink M7 will increase by 10c today.

COPYRIGHT LAWS

Changes to Australia's copyright duration laws will come into effect today, with new standard terms of copyright protection to a range of copyright materials including literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works, sound recordings, films and Crown copyright materials.

TRANSPORT

Commuters will see their costs increase from January 7, with TransLink announcing a 1.8 per cent rise in adult and concession fares.

An adult, single-zone ticket will increase from $4.70 to $4.80 but the concession rate remains unchanged at $2.40. The rate for an eight-zone ticket will increase from $28.40 to $28.90 for adults and from $14.20 to $14.50 for concession.

Users of the cheaper TransLink Go card, which offers further discounts for off-peak travel, will see a single-zone adult fare increase from $2.60-$3.25 to $2.65-$3.31, while concession fares will increase from $1.30-$1.63 to $1.32-$1.66.

The maximum eight-zone fare will increase from $15.69-$19.61 to $15.97-$19.96 for adults and $7.84-$9.81 to $7.98-$9.98 for concession.

PENSION AFTER PRISON

Thousands of disability support pension recipients who wind up behind bars will be able to continue receiving the payment after they're released.

While prisoners can't get the DSP while they're locked up, they are able to "suspend” the payment for up to two years. The federal government had planned to reduce the maximum suspension period to 13 weeks from January 1, bringing it in line with other welfare payments including Newstart.

The change was announced in the 2018 federal budget and was expected to save the government $5.2 million over five years. An estimated 2200 people would have been affected, including those who had pleaded not guilty and are still awaiting trial.

They would have been forced to reapply for the DSP under new, tougher requirements, which legal rights groups said would lead to many being pushed onto the lower Newstart payment, increasing their risk of returning to prison.

Following a sustained lobbying campaign by Australian Federation of Disability Organisations, the government quietly backflipped on the change in December's mid-year budget update.

"The result of the pressure we managed to bring has resulted in the government retaining the existing arrangements with a suspension period of two years,” AFDO CEO Ross Joyce said.

"This would have had a significant detrimental effect on the lives of any person with disability on the DSP who it would apply to, and the original change just made no sense and was bad policy.”

DONATION BAN

A law banning political parties from receiving $1000 or more from foreign donors from the Australian Electoral Commission will take effect today.

The law also prohibits foreign governments and state-owned enterprises from making gifts worth $100 or more to political parties and campaigners if the gift is being used for electoral purposes.

Other third party political actors will also be prohibited from using donations worth $13,800 or more from foreign sources to fund electoral expenditure.