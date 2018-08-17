How your BRL club fared on the scoresheet

LEAGUE: More than 3200 points were scored by 167 different players in the 16-week Bundaberg Rugby League regular season.

The BRL is on a one-week hiatus for the presentation night, at which the Player of the Year, top try and point-scorers and club champions will be formally crowned.

Before the finals start on August 18, the Chronicle dived into the numbers from what was a rewarding season for some, and a tough one for others.

Those 167 players combined for 3209 points (from 594 tries and 415 goals) in the BRL's 64 games (200.56 points per week, or 66.85 per fixture).

Roos hooker Joey Alberts passes.BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos v Hervey Bay at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

Minor premiers Wallaroos finished the season with the best tries per player rate, and were one of only two teams to have scored 100 tries.

The Maryborough club finished with 101 tries from 18 different players, led by centre Shaun Collins (19), halfback Luke Waters (18) and fullback Joey Alberts (12), at a rate of 5.6 tries per try-scorer.

They reached or passed the 30-point mark 10 times, more than any other team, and hit the half-century twice.

Wallaroos' sharpshooters might need a bit more time with the tee, as they kicked just 54 goals (53.47%).

It was an area in which Wallaroos struggled, but they never quite found the answer.

Eight men kicked goals this season, at least three more than their closest rivals. Four of those - Waters, Rigan Nielson, Daniel Craig and David Ball - were credited with one goal each, almost half of the competition's nine players who kicked just one goal.

Bundaberg Rugby League: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

Waves Tigers finished the season with the best attacking record, in terms of tries scored, goals kicked and the total number of points.

The Tigers combined for 103 tries and 80 goals for their 573 points.

Flyer Billy Stefaniuk scored 22 tries to be the competition's leading try-scorer, Trent Seeds scored 16 to finish fourth overall, and halfback Clinton Horne finished as the league's highest point-scorer with 140 from five tries and 60 goals.

Horne's 60-goal effort is the most of any player this season, and he is one of only two to kick more than 50.

All 20 of the Tigers' point-scorers scored tries, at a rate of 5.15 per player (2nd in the league) and 28.65 points per player (1st in the league).

Waves also boasted the best defence, conceding just 16.5 points per game (264 - the only team to concede less than 300 points).

Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Tim Cole (Isis). Alistair Brightman

Isis Devils put two years in the doldrums behind them to explode to third on the table.

The Devils, who finished seventh in 2017 and last in 2016, more than tripled the total number of games they won in those tough seasons to end the regular season with a 10-6 record.

Their 29.5 points per game average was third in the league as 22 Devils combined to score a total of 468 points.

Isis broke the 30-point mark six times (equal third in the league) and the 50-point barrier three times (second in the league) in their return to post-season footy.

Zak Bainbridge made an immediate impact, scoring four tries and 18 goals (52 points) in his opening four games. An injury opened the door to Matthew Craven's arrival, and the BRL's representative player of the year turned into the chief destroyer.

He scored 15 tries and kicked 27 goals for 114 points (third in the league), as the Devils generated an average of 21.27 points per point-scoring player.

Isis's defence was also third in the league, as they leaked just 300 points (18.75 per game).

Worryingly, with finals footy around the corner, the Devils conceded 30.67% of their season's total in the last three weeks.

Bundaberg Rugby League: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wests Panthers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

Wests Panthers scored 25 points per game (400 total) and conceded 21.68 (347 total) in their run to fifth on the table.

The BRL's Player of the Year James Prichard, who finished the season as the second-highest point-scorer with 134 points (seven tries, 53 goals), scored 33.5% of the Panthers' total this season.

The 23 Panthers who scored points generated an average of 17.4 per point-scoring player, while Will Nagas was the team's highest try-scorer with 12.

Wests are one of just three teams - alongside Isis and Easts - to have not conceded 50 or more points in a game.

BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos v Easts Magpies at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

Easts boast the leanest attack of the finals-bound teams, scoring just 375 points through 74 tries (fourth in the league) and 39 goals (6th in the league).

The 52.7% conversion rate is the lowest in the league.

Remarkably, the Magpies, who finished fourth, scored 30.4% of their season's total of points in the final three weeks of the regular season.

They scored 30 or more points on six occasions this season (a three-way tie for third in the league), but conceded 30 or more points just three times (third in the league).

Easts lead the league in terms of the lowest number of points conceded in a game, as they allowed 30 points three times. No other team has a lower minimum in terms of points conceded across the season.

The win that mattered most, the 16th round six-point win against Past Brothers, was enough to keep the defending premiers out of the top five.

LEAGUE ACTION: Past Brothers Tyrell Priestley breaks through for a second try against Maryborough Brothers at Salter Oval. Mike Knott BUN260518BROTHERS5

The Brethren will rue the ones that got away, because they certainly had the points to get it done.

At 456 points, Past Brothers boasted the fourth-best attack in the competition, and it's total tally of 82 tries was also the fourth most productive.

With 64 goals, Past Brothers' conversion rate (78%) was the second-best in the competition.

Defence let them down. They conceded 30 or more points five times - the only teams with worse records were the teams who finished in the bottom two, Maryborough Brothers and Hervey Bay.

Maryborough Brothers centre Paul Shillingsworth loses possession. Bundaberg Rugby League: Maryborough Brothers v Past Brothers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

Maryborough Brothers improved their finishing position by one spot this season, but again won just the solitary game.

A last-round, 14-all draw with Hervey Bay ensured the Seagulls got the spoon.

Maryborough Brothers finished the season with the worst attacking production in the competition, scoring 210 points at 13.125 per game.

Their defence, a whopping 633 (39.5 per game) was seventh in the league, just 15 points better than the wooden spooners.

They scored 38 tries, most of them through Dalton Harry who ended the season scoring 26.67% of the team's points (56 total, from seven tries and 14 goals).

He was one of six goalkickers used by the side (second most in the league), who combined for a 76.3% conversion rate (fifth in the league).

Hervey Bay's Scott Carter-Lowe. Bundaberg Rugby League: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wests Panthers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

Hervey Bay Seagulls completed the fall from grace, going from three-time minor premiership winners to wooden spooners in the space of one season.

The Seagulls won 90.8% of regular season games in their minor premiership years (2015-17 seasons), but that slumped to just 6.25% in 2018.

They finished this season as the only team to concede more than 40 points per game (648 in total, 40.5 per game), and produced only 215 points (13.4 per game, seventh in the league).

Hervey Bay conceded 50 points on four occasions, more than any other team, and were the only team unable to score 30 or more points in a single game, passing the 20-point mark just once.

Still, they had more point-scorers than any other team (24), while Ben Keelty finished as the team's highest contributor with 27 points.

The Seagulls scored produced 38 tries, as 14 players ended the season with one try to their name.

Jarrod Johnson looks to take on the Panthers' Mathew Gough Brian Cassidy

Other random facts:

Keelty was one of just three players to kick a field goal in the 2018 regular season.

Easts Jarrod Johnson and Waves Tiger Tyrell Howard each kicked one one-pointer, as they combined to kick the most field goals in at least the past four season.

Eight Johnsons crossed the try line, four of them for Wests Panthers, scoring a total of 69 points.

The Panthers quartet - Dyirun, Dennis, Josh and Marlon - combined for 44 points, while the other four - Hervey Bay duo Slayde and Tarryn, Easts' Jarrod and Isis' Jayden - combined for 25.

Kurt won the battle of Isis Devils' Thompsons despite playing three fewer games than his brother.

The winger bested brother Jake, a second-rower, six-tries-to-five in the duel between the Devils boys. Kurt's four-try haul against Waves Tigers on July 14 pushed him to the slim win.

Kurt Thompson Bursts his way through The Waves on the way for another try Brian Cassidy

The Matts reigned when it came to the most number of points scored versus their first name.



Six players named Matt (or a variation, like Matthew) combined for 186 points, narrowly beating the five-strong Ben brigade with 167.

The Bens were slightly more productive, scoring 31.4 each to the Matts' 31.

Past Brothers outside back Benaiah Kambanei (18 points) was omitted from those totals purely due to an unknown abbreviation preference. When included the Bens' total grows to 185, though the average drops to 30.83.

Seven Dans combined for 104 points, and the four-strong Jacks combined for 36 points. The five Brandons - with four different spelling variations - combined for 106 points.

To qualify, there had to be a minimum of four point-scoring players with the same first name.

Players with a first name starting with "J" found the scoresheet more than any other letter.

This season, 25 different players with a first name starting with "J" scored at least one point, for a total haul of 423.

There were 16 Ds, 15 Bs and Ss, and 13 Ts. Those five letters account for 84 different point-scorers (50.3%).