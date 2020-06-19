How you could spot the ISS above Bundy tonight

IF YOU look into the sky over the next few night and see a bright white ship passing you by, don't call the Men in Black just yet, it's only the International Space Station.

The ISS will be passing within eyeshot of Bundaberg tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night.

The ISS is moving in excess of 25,000km/h, so the transit will only be visible for a few minutes each night and exact positioning will change depending on where you're located, but here's a rough guide that should get you started, weather permitting.

TONIGHT

Tonight, the ISS's first transit will be the brightest of all nights this weekend.

It will first appear in the north-northwest at 339° at 5.30pm at 10° above the horizon.

The ISS will reach its maximum elevation in the northeast at 43.3° above the horizon, before finishing its six and a half minute transit at 125° southeast just after 5.36pm.

If you missed this transit, no worries, because there will be a second one tonight.

Just after 7.09pm the ISS will appear at 242° west-southwest, 10° above the horizon.

It will then disappear at 224° southwest only a minute later, reaching a maximum elevation of 11.7° above the horizon.

SATURDAY NIGHT

The ISS will make only one transit tomorrow night, lasting just shy of five minutes.

The station will first appear 10° above the horizon nearly exactly west (274°) just before 6.20pm.

It will reach its maximum elevation in the southwest 20.5° above the horizon before finishing the four minute 50 second transit in the south at 12.1° above the horizon before 6.25pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT

The station will appear on Sunday night just after 5.31pm.

The six and a half minute transit will begin at 10° above the horizon at 297° west-northwest.

The ISS will reach its maximum elevation at 38.5° above the horizon in the southwest, before disappearing in the south-southeast (156°) just before 5.38pm, 10 degrees above the horizon.

If you managed to grab any pictures of the ISS in it's transit, why not share them on our Facebook?