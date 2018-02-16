How you could get a refund on money lost to scammers

IF YOU have lost money to a scammer through Western Union between 2004 and 2017, you may be eligible for a refund.

According to ScamWatch, all wire transfers made through Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017 may be eligible for remission. Australian consumers can submit a claim online or by post until May 31.

Australian government agency Austrac can also help Australians with gathering evidence of their Western Union transactions.

Aussies just need to email contact@austrac.gov.au with their full name, address at the time of sending funds, the date funds were sent, the full name of the recipient, the address and country of the recipient, the amount sent in Australian dollars and the branch or outlet the funds were sent from.

For more information on making a claim, go to www.westernunionremission.com.