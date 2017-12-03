How you can win tickets to Horn v Corcoran

GARY Corcoran is training in the same gym as a fighter who beat Jeff Horn twice - but the British slugger is drawing a blank at getting inside information on the world welterweight champ's flaws.

Which is good news to readers of the NewsMail, who have the chance to win free tickets to the Battle of Brisbane 2.

Corcoran, who challenges Horn for the WBO title at Brisbane Convention Centre on December 13, is working out at the Fortitude Gym in Newstead, alongside 2008 Olympian Todd Kidd, who beat Horn in both their amateur battles.

But the English gypsy has come up empty-handed looking for inside tips on Horn, despite asking Kidd's former trainer Steve Deller to help in his corner on fight night.

"We're happy for Gary to train in our gym,” Deller said, "and he is sparring one of our fighters, Ben Kite, who is a rising star. It's only fair that he gets the best preparation...

"Gary is going to give Jeff a very rough night but Jeff is a mate of mine and I'm not going against him in Gary's corner.”

But Corcoran says Horn is over-rated, over-confident and over-reaching if he looks past him at a proposed fight with unbeaten American Terence Crawford in March.

We're offering two lucky readers a double pass each to the fight, plus accommodation. Find out more here: www.qt.com.au/competitions.