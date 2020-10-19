How you can watch the Burnett election debate live

Hear what the Burnett candidates have to say at our upcoming livestreamed forum. Photo: File

Hear what the Burnett candidates have to say at our upcoming livestreamed forum. Photo: File

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the NewsMail is committed to giving Burnett voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the NewsMail, our debates are going digital this year.

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among 40 being held across the state.

The NewsMail and The Courier-Mail have partnered with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

Last month we held a digital debate for Bundaberg in our patch.

But this week it is Burnett's turn.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The Burnett debate will be live on the NewsMail website this Wednesday at 5.30pm.

Got a question you want answered? Email megan.sheehan@news.com.au