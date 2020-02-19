How you can stay green with ethical permaculture

Learn how to grow your own permaculture garden from start to finish in four weeks with Reisha Marris

AFTER discovering the transformative features of ethical permaculture, Reina Marris is hoping to share her knowledge in workshops at HSG at the Gardens.

Almost 10 years ago Ms Marris started setting up a garden on her acreage only for it to fail.

In an effort to improve her knowledge she came across permaculture and has studied it in various formats ever since.

Ms Marris said in permaculture they take away all pest control and use the current environment to keep the small ecosystem running.

“For example, if the pest species is a food source for a predator we create the right habitat for the predator to keep the pest species in check,” Ms Marris said.

“We can also use other plants that might confuse the pest because of the smell or camouflage.

“It is a much more natural way of growing food and it creates less work in the long term.

“Plus it is cleaner and healthier for the environment, animals and ourselves.”

After going through her own permaculture journey Ms Reisha realised she wanted to share the information with others.

“The best way to learn is in a hands-on workshop so that is what I am doing at HSG at the Gardens,” she said.

“The workshops build on each other so the first one is design, then building the garden bed, followed by plant selection and lastly we plant the garden bed.

“So in the series we go from a bare patch to a garden in four weeks and four workshops.”

Once the patches are thriving HSG at the Gardens will use the produce in their restaurant.

Find Ethical Permaculture on Facebook to learn about the workshops starting on February 26 or March 1.