How you can share a beer with an Olympic gold medallist

Steven Bradbury made history as the first ever Australian to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, and now the skating star is breaking ice with his latest challenge – a beer.

The Brisbane-based athlete will be in the Wide Bay this week to run a range of Last Man Standing Australian Lager tastings, a beer he has co-founded.

On Friday, the gold-medallist will host a free tasting event at Dan Murphy’s in Bundaberg.

“I don’t do anything by halves, especially when it comes to something as important as beer, which is why we’ve made Australia’s best lager. Come along to Dan Murphy’s and try a sample for yourself!” he said.

The Olympic Gold Medal winner has partnered with brewing brothers Damian and Stephen Prosser in making Last Man Standing Australian Lager, which is 100 per cent Australian-made and owned by LMS Brewing.

You can try Last Man Standing this Friday with the Lager's co-founder, gold medallist Steven Bradbury.

“Our Bundaberg customers love their beers and they are massive sports fans, so I think they will be excited to meet a legend like Steven and try his brew,” Dan Murphy’s Bundaberg Fulfillment Manager Jarred Barwick said.

Since literally being the last man standing and winning his gold medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics, ‘doing a Bradbury’ has become Aussie slang for surprising success that comes as a result of effort, commitment and self-belief.

“Steven is definitely doing a Bradbury with Last Man Standing Lager. Customers are loving this lager because they’re huge fans of Steven, but also because it is a classic lager – crisp, refreshing and perfect for the Queensland climate,” said Dan Murphy’s Craft Beer Category Manager Billy Ryan.

“We started by having the lager in just a few of our Queensland stores, but thanks to its growing popularity, Last Man Standing is now available in all Queensland Dan Murphy’s,” he added.

The Last Man Standing beer tastings hosted by Steven Bradbury are taking place at the following Dan Murphy’s stores this week:

– Dan Murphy’s Maryborough Thursday 25th February between 3pm and 6pm

– Dan Murphy’s Bundaberg on Friday 26th February between 3pm and 6:30pm

– Dan Murphy’s Gladstone on Saturday 27th February between 10am and 12.30pm

– Dan Murphy’s Rockhampton on Saturday 27th February between 2.30pm to 5.30pm

