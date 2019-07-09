Menu
Bundaberg thieves have been stealing licence plates.
How you can protect your plates amid thefts

Rhylea Millar
9th Jul 2019 3:15 PM
POLICE are urging the public to be on guard with recent incidences of licence plate thefts.

Some of these stolen plates have been used in other criminal offences across the Wide Bay, including fuel drive-offs.

To prevent plates from being stolen and avoid the task of obtaining new plates, police are encouraging Bundaberg residents to purchase and secure stainless steel security screws from a local hardware store.

Purchasing packs of screws with varying sizes will assist in finding the correct sized screw and spares can be used to secure other items, such as house numbers and sensory lights.

Information can be reported to Policelink by calling 131 444 or submitting details online, or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

