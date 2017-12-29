How you can party with TV stars in Bundaberg

ROCK & SPLASH: Rocking away at the Norville Pool concert.

FAMILIES will be able to make a splash while partying with stars these holidays.

The Rock and Splash pool party is back for another year and three Home and Away stars will make an appearance.

Olivia Deeble who plays Raffy, Scott Lee who plays Hunter and Tim Franklin who plays Colby will fly into Bundy for the night just for the event.

Organiser Trevor Sands, from Community Lifestyle Support, said the purpose of the night was to provide families and young people with some good, quality fun.

"It's a family event mixing music with water,” he said.

"We have a full line-up of entertainment with acts from Brisbane, a DJ, a rapper and inflatables.

"There'll be a jumping castle for the young kids.”

Mr Sands said it was hard to gauge how many might turn up on the night but said with the event being held on a Saturday night in the school holidays, it was looking to be a rocking good night.

"It's just bringing the community together for a great night of fun,” he said.

"We're trying to come up with events that bring the youth.

Home and Away star Scott Lee

"It's an event just for the whole family to have a good night.”

Mr Sands said he was grateful to the support of sponsor Liveable Home Builders in Bundaberg.

The event will be held at Norville Pool from 5-10pm on Saturday, January 13.

Cost is $20 and children under 5 have free entry.

A family pass for two adults and two kids can be bought for $65.

Food will be available for purchase.