How you can help your children ease in to school routines

Thousands of students across the region returned to the classroom, however for some it's not a happy occasion.

Thousands of students across the region returned to the classroom, however for some it's not a happy occasion. Warren Lynam

GLADSTONE parents can play a major role in helping their child transition back to school.

Today, thousands of students across the region returned to the classroom, however for some it's not a happy occasion.

Data from AngliCare showed 10-20 per cent of Australian children regularly experience anxiety, which can be heightened by a new school year.

Service manager Alecia Williamson said parents can help children adjust back to the routine of a new school year, and has tips to ease the transition to a school routine.

"Speak positively and with enthusiasm about going to school," Ms Williamson said "

"Share your own stories, including if you were worried and what you did - you are your kid's biggest teacher."

She also emphasised consistency of routines to make the transition easier for everyone.

"After the holidays it is hard work for everyone, but a routine makes a big difference and the earlier you start the better," Ms Williamson said.

"Have a smaller routine individualised for each child and consider using age-appropriate pictures showing the child doing the task.

"Look at what can be done the night before, such as bag packing or laying out clothes or packing lunches and always get the kids involved whenever you can."

The first day of the new school year is even bigger for prep students, who would enter an organised school environment for the first time today.

"Children of prep age are like sponges - they pick up on the moods and demeanour of the adults around them, so it's really crucial to be self-aware, calm and consistent," Ms Williamson said.

"It's all new for them - new adults, new children and a new environment and that can cause some to experience anxiety and loneliness."

"It can also lead to changes in behaviour at home."

Across the state, more than 800,000 students will go through the school gates to begin Term 1.