How you can help economy while borders stay shut

WHAT'S a premier to do?

Keep borders closed and be accused of single-handedly wounding regional economies, or open them and be accused of taking a lax approach to public health?

There is no simple response, though the decision to keep Queensland closed for business to our neighbours while allowing unrestricted travel within the state is a little baffling.

The distance and cultural difference between Cairns and Coolangatta is enormous so it's hard to understand why someone from Tweed Heads can't pop over the border.

Still, the State Government will reopen the borders when the State Government decides it's safe.

Of course we want to see travel restrictions lifted and life-giving interstate tourism dollars flooding back into the Fraser Coast.

There is, unfortunately, little we can do to hasten that along but there are ways we can keep the economy humming along in the meantime.

On the Fraser Coast, we may not be able to count on the valuable holiday market for some months to come.

Our local business owners still have bills to pay and we can help them do that by spending our money here.

Always thought about taking a whale watching trip but never got around to it?

Now, more than any other year, is the time to tick that item off your bucket list right here at home.

The optimism and co-operation of the Urangan business owners featured on page 4 should serve as an inspiration to us all.

In the absence of major government changes, find how you can help within your own circle and do all you can.