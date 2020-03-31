How you can have food dropped to your door

THE coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to change how they operate and Shebah is no different now offering to drop off supplies to people’s Bundaberg homes.

People can pre-pay for items such as medication, food and other essentials and request through the app that a Shebah driver collects the items and brings them to you for a flat fee of $11.66.

The first Shebah driver in Bundaberg, Kelli Thurston, said she loved how the company was expanding its service due to the reality of the situation.

“We are all going above and beyond because of the exceptional circumstances and are providing a service for people who don’t have that other option,” Ms Thurston said.

Ms Thurston said photos would be sent through on pick up and drop off allowing for a contactless service.

She said as the service was contactless anyone could request to use Shebah Drop and it wasn’t restricted to women and families.

“Shebah Drops is also great for women who are at home on their own, they will know a woman is delivering their stuff and all the ticks and checks are done and we are understanding and compassionate,” she said.

Ms Thurston said she continued to provide a personable service and was making adjustments wherever needed.

“Fridays I drive around a lady who has two immunocompromised children so I am very cautious about cleaning the car, showering and wearing clean clothes,” she said.

“It is just what we have to do at the moment, for me, it is about meeting the needs of people.

“Another example is there are girls at a community centre who can’t get their depo injections because community buses can’t operate but we can take them out one at a time safely.”

Ms Thurston said she was also hoping to expand the drop service and work with the library so she could pick-up and exchange books for people.

Shebah Drop is available through an update on the regular Shebah app, if you do not have access to the app or need assistance call Kelli on 0418 451 966.