Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workers carry seating out of the Moncrieff.
Workers carry seating out of the Moncrieff.
News

How you can get yourself some free cinema seats

1st Mar 2018 1:34 PM

THE Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is giving away seating.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the theatre said that as part of renovation works, some seating would be donated to locals and groups.

"We're calling for expressions of interest from community groups, businesses and residents who may be able to utilise some of the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre seating," the council said.

"The seating is being removed under the Works for Queensland program which is funding a facelift for the theatre which will include new seating and carpet.

"Seating includes the floor mounted frames and upholstered chairs.​"

To lodge an expression of interest, email ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au or call 1300 883 699​ by Wednesday, March 7.

The Moncrieff is currently closed for renovations and will reopen after Easter.

Seating and carpet is being replaced at the Moncrieff.
Seating and carpet is being replaced at the Moncrieff.
moncrieff theatre
Bundaberg News Mail
REVEALED: Complex plans to include shops, rooftop restaurant

REVEALED: Complex plans to include shops, rooftop restaurant

Property A DEVELOPMENT that has the potential to change the face of the region has been lodged with the council.

  • 1st Mar 2018 5:00 PM
Police divers find sunken boat in Burnett River

Police divers find sunken boat in Burnett River

News Serenity went down in the river

  • 1st Mar 2018 5:00 PM
WATCH DASHCAM: 'I've just f****** crashed into a river dude'

WATCH DASHCAM: 'I've just f****** crashed into a river dude'

News Footage emerges of the moment a Sydney driver is taken by surprise

Nationals reshuffle a win-win for Queensland

premium_icon Nationals reshuffle a win-win for Queensland

Politics Keith Pitt is back in the front bench.

  • 1st Mar 2018 5:37 PM

Local Partners