How you can get yourself some free cinema seats

Workers carry seating out of the Moncrieff.

THE Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is giving away seating.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the theatre said that as part of renovation works, some seating would be donated to locals and groups.

"We're calling for expressions of interest from community groups, businesses and residents who may be able to utilise some of the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre seating," the council said.

"The seating is being removed under the Works for Queensland program which is funding a facelift for the theatre which will include new seating and carpet.

"Seating includes the floor mounted frames and upholstered chairs.​"

To lodge an expression of interest, email ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au or call 1300 883 699​ by Wednesday, March 7.

The Moncrieff is currently closed for renovations and will reopen after Easter.