Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How you can get toys galore for $70 a year or less

There's endless fun at the toy library.
There's endless fun at the toy library. Juanmonino

WITH more than 2500 toys and disability equipment and resources available, the Bundaberg Disability Resource Centre and Toy Library is a wonderful service.

A non-profit organisation, it operates like the book library except they loan things including climbing equipment, trikes, construction and train sets, puzzles, board games and musical instruments plus educational resources and learning materials.

Co-ordinator Melissa Avery the toy library can assist families to access developmentally appropriate toys and resources.

Melissa said the beauty of it was that you could keep your child entertained while learning and at a fraction of the cost of buying the same items.

"We have such a great range of options and it is as easy as dropping into the Resource Centre sometime and have a look around at all the fun toys, resources and equipment that are available for loan,” she said.

"Membership is available to families, schools and organisations and there is a yearly fee, which is reduced by referral by a therapist or GP.”

Fees start from $50 per year for a referral membership and $70 for a general membership.

This fee allows you to borrow up to six items at a time for up to four weeks.

The library is located at 127 Woondooma St and is open Monday to Wednesday from 10am-4pm and Saturdays 9am-noon.

Bundaberg News Mail
Snake in cupboard but dishwashing liquid saves the day

Snake in cupboard but dishwashing liquid saves the day

FORGET the snake in the grass, what about the snake in the kitchen cupboard?

Bundy boy stars as prince in fairytale classic

STAR ROLES: Ballet dancers Jayden Grogan, from Bundaberg, and Amy Ronnfeldt are part of ballet production The Little Mermaid, which opens tonight at QPAC.

The Little Mermaid on at QPAC

New courts put Bundy on map

President of the Bundaberg Netball Association Anthony Lewis, vice president of the Natives Tracey Kenny, Member or Hinkler Keith Pitt and player Charlotte Boge feel positive about the addition of the eight bitumen courts, bringing the total number of courts at the netball complex to twenty-two.

State titles could be on the cards thanks to new courts

Two schooners too many for Bucca driver

Kirsty Ann Wood busted for drink driving.

The car was being driven by a learner driver

Local Partners