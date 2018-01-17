How you can get toys galore for $70 a year or less

WITH more than 2500 toys and disability equipment and resources available, the Bundaberg Disability Resource Centre and Toy Library is a wonderful service.

A non-profit organisation, it operates like the book library except they loan things including climbing equipment, trikes, construction and train sets, puzzles, board games and musical instruments plus educational resources and learning materials.

Co-ordinator Melissa Avery the toy library can assist families to access developmentally appropriate toys and resources.

Melissa said the beauty of it was that you could keep your child entertained while learning and at a fraction of the cost of buying the same items.

"We have such a great range of options and it is as easy as dropping into the Resource Centre sometime and have a look around at all the fun toys, resources and equipment that are available for loan,” she said.

"Membership is available to families, schools and organisations and there is a yearly fee, which is reduced by referral by a therapist or GP.”

Fees start from $50 per year for a referral membership and $70 for a general membership.

This fee allows you to borrow up to six items at a time for up to four weeks.

The library is located at 127 Woondooma St and is open Monday to Wednesday from 10am-4pm and Saturdays 9am-noon.