How you can feed yourself healthy

Advertising feature | 3rd May 2017 8:09 AM
"WE ARE a reflection of what we eat, amongst other things, so what we put in our bodies is very important.”

Bundaberg Health Foods Linda Tindale says when we put food into our bodies that gives us sustainable energy we are able to cope a little easier with the daily stressors of life.

When we feed our bodies with high levels of antioxidants we are better able to fight illness, including colds and flus, she said.

"When we eat foods that support our healthy gut bacteria, those little bugs thrive and can then in turn do their job more efficiently, which helps us stay healthy, boosting our immune system and our energy levels,” she said.

"At Bundaberg Health Foods we carry a wide range of foods for cooking, for snacks and for smoothies, from gluten-free, to dairy-free to wheat-free, with paleo options as well.”

Linda has always had an interest in health and how taking control of it can make a difference in our lives.

"A store like Bundaberg Health Foods is very relevant because people are becoming more interested in their own health and how they can potentially heal themselves,” Linda said.

"A lot more people are researching online for alternative options to treat or manage the symptoms they have.

" I think the simplest way is to eat as naturally as possible (and) prepare the foods yourself instead of buying it in a packet or bottle.

"Fresh is always best if you can get it, local and in season is even better and of course all things in moderation.”

While Linda has a background in nursing, she also has a naturopath in store for advice on different foods and supplements.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  fitness health healthy eating

