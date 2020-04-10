How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

THESE days it may feel like you’re on island time, without the holidaying vibe.

But while the world stays at home, life on and around Lady Elliot Island goes on, and now resort staff are bringing the island to you.

The award-winning eco-tourism destination typically has bookings year round, but in light of the COVID-19 restrictions, Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort only has a skeleton staff on the island, who have started a new video series Island Talks.

Launching this week on Instagram, the first video has wracked up thousands of views already. In each video, you will meet the people who work on this wildlife haven, including marine biologists and divers, and learn the amazing stories of the island’s flora and fauna, it’s importance as a breeding and feeding ground, it’s history of rehabilitation under the Eco Resort’s management, and so much more.

“While the island is in caretaker mode during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remain engaged with our guests and followers and give them just a little of what they would normally experience on the island,” Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort’s Amy Gash said.

“The international connectivity of social media means we can bring our social media family on tours and adventures around the Island without having to leave the safety of their living rooms.

“The weekly ‘Island Talks’ will cover our Island tours including; island history, nursery tours, bird tours, behind the scenes, reef walks and virtual snorkels to name a few.”

She said they would also provide an educational focus on very important issues including coral bleaching, climate change and the future of the Great Barrier Reef.

“Our followers will be able to ask our team questions and engage with them through the platform,” Ms Gash said.

“We can’t wait to bring you on these adventures to provide travel inspiration, education and hope during this challenging time for Australia and the world, and to welcome our guests back in the future to see for themselves just how magical this place is.”

You can follow @LadyElliotIslandEcoResort on Instagram and Facebook.