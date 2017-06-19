How you can earn $5k without it affecting support payment

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is encouraging job seekers to attend an information session on Wednesday in Bundaberg about the Seasonal Work Incentives Trial.

The two-year trial will begin on July 1, 2017 and aims to help meet the seasonal labour demands of horticultural growers.

"It will encourage job seekers to take up short-term placements of six weeks and provide them with an opportunity to earn additional income, without it affecting their welfare payment,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said job seekers can also receive a travel and living away allowance if the work is located more than 120 km from their home.

Participants in the trial will be able to earn an extra $5000 each year from eligible seasonal work without it affecting their income support payments.

Job seekers who have been receiving Newstart or Youth Allowance (other) for a minimum of three continuous months will be eligible to participate in the trial through their employment service providers.

The information session - to be run by the Department of Employment - will provide further information on the Trial as well as an opportunity for growers to network with employment service providers to discuss their labour needs.

The trial will be managed by Jobactive, Transition to Work and Disability Employment Services providers and will be capped at 3800 participants over each financial year of the trial.

The information session will be held at Smart Motels Bert Hinkler, 36 Warrell St, Bundaberg, from 10am - 11am on Wednesday, June 21.

To RSVP or for more information email SWIT@employment.gov.au.