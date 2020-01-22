Menu
Current Moore Park Beach first responders Tim Timanus, Teletha Pym, Kim Miosge and Russell Stewart.
How you can don a uniform and start saving lives

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
IT HAS been over a month since a first responder group started saving lives at Moore Park Beach and now they are on the hunt for more volunteers.

The program started in Moore Park Beach in December last year when first responders were trained to attend medical emergencies until advanced medical care could arrive.

The volunteers can give lifesaving treatment including first aid, advanced resuscitation, external defibrillation and CPR.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said in a short time the volunteers had already made a difference in the Moore Park Beach community.

“In the brief time since the group was launched, there have been a number of incidents where the first responder group quickly arrived on scene and rendered first-aid and support to patients,” Mr Cooke said.

“This includes responses to chest pain, which can be a serious underlying symptom and needs to be seen to promptly.”

Mr Cooke said he was now encouraging more people to jump on board and look into giving back by becoming a first responder.

“Our current crop of volunteers come from all walks of life and I’m sure many others within Moore Park Beach have what it takes to become a QAS first responder,” he said.

“With more members, we are able to provide even greater emergency coverage to the community.

“If you are looking for a way to give back to the community, I struggle to think of anything more significant than being there in someone’s time of absolute need.”

To find out more information about becoming a responder call 07 4199 7404 or visit https://www.ambulance.qld.gov.au.

