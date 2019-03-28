How you can be an Easter bunny for local kids in need

EGG-CELLENT CAUSE: Telysha Lewis and staff at Second 2 None will accept donations to give to RizeUp's Easter drive.

EGG-CELLENT CAUSE: Telysha Lewis and staff at Second 2 None will accept donations to give to RizeUp's Easter drive. Geordi Offord

THE holidays can be a difficult time for some families, but one charity is doing its part to change that.

RizeUp is holding an Easter drive to provide Easter goodies to Domestic Violence refuge families.

Local organisation Angels Community Group have nominated their Second 2 None store as a collection point for the initiative.

CEO Sue Tasker said they want to do everything they can to help.

"I couldn't imagine being a parent who can't provide Easter eggs for their children,” she said.

"Children are the innocent victims in these situations, they deserve to have that joy on these holidays.”

She said it was great to see the charity bringing the drive to Bundaberg.

"We take our donations very seriously,” she said.

"We will ensure the donated eggs go to RizeUp and they will distribute them to Bundaberg families.”

Donations for the Easter drive will be accepted until April 5 and can be dropped in to 45a Walla St.

"Seeing the smiles on kids faces or the relief on the parents' face makes doing this job worthwhile,” she said.

"Adding that one extra Easter egg in your trolley will mean so much to a family in need.

"We wanted to do whatever we could to help.”

If you need help call 1800 RESPECT.