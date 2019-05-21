Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dachshund buddies Cody and Daisy are up for adoption after they were seized in a raid on Storybook Farm by the RSPCA. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dachshund buddies Cody and Daisy are up for adoption after they were seized in a raid on Storybook Farm by the RSPCA. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Pets & Animals

How you can adopt these sausage dogs on wheels

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st May 2019 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a traumatic start to life two dachshund are hoping to roll into their fur-ever homes. Eight-year-old Cody and seven-year-old Daisy were seized by the RSPCA during a raid on Storybook Farm in March.

Cody and Daisy, are siblings who have spent their whole lives together, prompting carers to try to rehome them together.

The pair were born with a genetic condition, intervertebral disk disease, which causes their spinal disks to age at a faster rate than other dogs.

Dachshund buddies Cody and Daisy are up for adoption after they were seized in a raid on Storybook Farm by the RSPCA. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dachshund buddies Cody and Daisy are up for adoption after they were seized in a raid on Storybook Farm by the RSPCA. Picture: Nigel Hallett

RSPCA's Alex Hyndmen-Hill said although the two required the help of a wheelchair, they were capable little dogs.

"They have special wheels to help them move and run," she said.

"These dogs deserve a family that can give them time, patience and all the love in the world. They're such beautiful dogs and the pair are happy as long as they're with people and spending time together."

Alex said a house with open plan living and no stairs would be the perfect place for the siblings to live out their days together.

If you think you can help visit rspcaqld.org.au/adopt and search Animal ID Numbers, 1140683 for Daisy and 1140680 for Cody.

More Stories

adopt a dog editors picks rspca sausage dog storybook farm

Top Stories

    Jobs or environment: Jewel puts us at crucial crossroads

    premium_icon Jobs or environment: Jewel puts us at crucial crossroads

    Opinion I FEAR development in key parts of the Bundaberg region is going to be placed on hold while community leaders work through solutions to complex issues.

    Trad opens door for Hinkler deal discussions

    premium_icon Trad opens door for Hinkler deal discussions

    Politics Deputy Premier looking forward to discussions with incoming minister

    Top marks: Bundy council able to manage $25m debt increase

    premium_icon Top marks: Bundy council able to manage $25m debt increase

    Politics BUNDABERG Regional Council can pay its debts

    'Bunch of drop-kicks': Former MP slams Labor performance

    premium_icon 'Bunch of drop-kicks': Former MP slams Labor performance

    Politics Brian Courtice weighs in on Labor's Queensland collapse