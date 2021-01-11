How woman survived night lost in bushland at Mount Walsh

RACQ Lifeflight assisted in the search for a woman missing in bushland south west of Maryborough. Photo: Contributed.

After spending a night lost in bushland south west of Maryborough, a woman has been found safe and well.

It’s believed the woman, aged in her 60s, had been bushwalking with several other people yesterday afternoon, when she became separated from the group.

Queensland Police Service officers started searching for her, in the Mount Walsh National Park on Sunday night.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and State Emergency Service volunteers were called in to join the search effort this morning.

After scouring the area for nearly an hour, the chopper crew spotted a group of SES personnel who had just found the woman near Coongara Rock.

“Luckily she was an experienced bushwalker, because it was really rugged terrain out there,” RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Shaun Gillespie said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the scene to assess the woman.

After determining she was medically well and able to walk out of the national park, the QAS flight paramedic was hoisted back up to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper and the crew returned to base just after 11.30am.