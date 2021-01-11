Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Lifeflight assisted in the search for a woman missing in bushland south west of Maryborough. Photo: Contributed.
RACQ Lifeflight assisted in the search for a woman missing in bushland south west of Maryborough. Photo: Contributed.
News

How woman survived night lost in bushland at Mount Walsh

Carlie Walker
11th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After spending a night lost in bushland south west of Maryborough, a woman has been found safe and well.

It’s believed the woman, aged in her 60s, had been bushwalking with several other people yesterday afternoon, when she became separated from the group.

Queensland Police Service officers started searching for her, in the Mount Walsh National Park on Sunday night.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and State Emergency Service volunteers were called in to join the search effort this morning.

After scouring the area for nearly an hour, the chopper crew spotted a group of SES personnel who had just found the woman near Coongara Rock.

“Luckily she was an experienced bushwalker, because it was really rugged terrain out there,” RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Shaun Gillespie said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the scene to assess the woman.

After determining she was medically well and able to walk out of the national park, the QAS flight paramedic was hoisted back up to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper and the crew returned to base just after 11.30am.

mount walsh national park racq lifeflight rescue helicopter ses search
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BSL addresses questions about future of Bingera Mill site

        Premium Content BSL addresses questions about future of Bingera Mill site

        News Bundaberg Sugar Ltd CEO Guy Basile said Millaquin could handle the increased supply.

        UPDATED: Patient dies after vehicle crashes, catches fire

        Premium Content UPDATED: Patient dies after vehicle crashes, catches fire

        News Sadly, the male patient could not be saved and died at the scene

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update