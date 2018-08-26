Menu
Crime

How woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year

Hamish Broome
by
26th Aug 2018 11:37 AM

A TWEED Shire woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year by creating fake invoices and paying the money into her personal account.

Police arrested the 46-year-old Dulguigan resident on Thursday and charged her with one count of stealing property as a clerk/servant greater than $15,000.

The woman was employed as a store manager at a rural goods store in South Murwillumbah.

Police will allege that over a period of 18 months, she made 43 separate transactions totalling more than $24,000.

The alleged theft was discovered after suspicious activity sparked an extensive audit.

The woman was granted conditional bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.

