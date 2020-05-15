Menu
Bundaberg and District Prostate Cancer Support Group leader Rob McCulloch said it will postpone its Biggest Morning Tea event until its members can hold it together in person. Picture: Supplied.
News

How will you recognise Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea?

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
A LOCAL cancer support group will postpone its Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser to raise money for Cancer Council.

Bundaberg and District Prostate Cancer Support Group leader Rob McCulloch believed the group might be able to resume its monthly meetings in July, which normally had an attendance of 50 people.

He hoped to host a physical Biggest Morning Tea complete with raffles then.

“It’s a fundraiser and it’s about getting out there and being seen,” Mr McCulloch said.

“We just like to be out there and people know we’re here, so that when they need help they know where to come.”

Mr McCulloch is a prostate cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2006.

He said a diagnosis could contribute to depression, which was a reason why cancer support groups were important.

“No one in that group who has a problem has any problems standing up in front of the group and sharing it,” Mr McCulloch said.

“It’s just like a big extended family.

“The main thing is support, and the other part we do is education, let people know, understand it.

A morning tea event co-hosted by local politicians will be held at 10am on the newly created Bundy’s Biggest Virtual Morning Tea Facebook page. Donations can also be made at https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/donate.

