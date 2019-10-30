How will the Goodchild Shield work this year to decide who is the best?

The Bundaberg side celebrate winning the Goodchild Shield on Sunday afternoon.

CRICKET: For the first time in years the Goodchild Shield won’t be decided over a one weekend cricket blitz between Wide Bay’s best region.

Instead, it returns back to what decided the shield for years up until the end of the 2015/16 season.

The NewsMail can reveal all teams will play each other once but not in one weekend.

Bundaberg (above) will play South Burnett this weekend at Hervey Bay in the first round with Fraser Coast to face Gympie in the other match.

Both games start at 9am and will be held in a 50 over each contest.

Bundaberg will then play Fraser Coast and Gympie in 50 over contests later in the season with dates unannounced at the time of print.

The venues will also be decided as well.

Teams will earn points for not only a win but for also their batting and bowling success, similar to what teams earn currently in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

The top two sides from the three matches each will then play off in the final to decide the competition.

“Everybody wanted it to go back to what it used to be,” Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills said.

“So all teams will play each other once in a home and away environment.”

Grills said if teams don’t host a game this year then they will host next year.

Bundaberg enters the competition as the defending champions after last year’s edition was not held after a washout on the proposed date.

Every team, South Burnett (2015 & 2016), Fraser Coast (2013 & 2014) and Gympie (2015), has won the title in the past five years.