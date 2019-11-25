How Wide Bay’s local government has changed in 30 years

DEPUTY Mayor Bill Trevor said bureaucratic changes to the role in local government has been “absolutely enormous” within 30 years, brought about by a shift in technology and boundaries.

When Cr Trevor first became division 3 councillor for the former Isis Regional Council in 1985, mobile phones were kept in bags, and the internet did not exist.

Everything was far more localised and the shire chairman ran the operations and the policies of the council.

“The shire chairman would go to start the works crew every morning and say ‘go and help here … you’re going up here’, so the outdoors side of it has changed completely,” Cr Trevor said.

“There’s a lot more rules and regulations today than there was back in that day in the whole operational side of council.”

Cr Trevor reflected on his role after receiving a Local Government Association of Queensland certificate in the ordinary council meeting last week, for 26-years representing local councils.

He stepped away from his role for eight years after serving as mayor, during which time the Isis, Burnett and Kolan shires amalgamated with Bundaberg.

When he first entered local politics, Cr Trevor pushed for upgrades to local roads as well as increased transparency in the local council, which he said had worse communication than the council today.

“Committee meetings weren’t open to the public at all.

“Council does a lot more work these days on sending out digital stuff whereas there was none of that in those days,” he said.

“The only way you reacted to the community was if you held a public meeting, and lots of times people would say ‘well, I could not come to 54 public meetings, that’s what I put you there for, I’ll soon let you know if I don’t like it.’

“Because it was a smaller area, it was a lot closer to people, and people saw you in the street every day.

“It was a lot more hands-on than it is today.”

Recent changes in state government legislation enforced the separation of councillors from council staff.

This enforced the concept that councillors would handle the policy decisions while the staff focused on operations.

As part of this legislation, Cr Trevor had to complete training which enforced in legislation what his role was supposed to mean.

“We’re to be the conduit between the community and the policy of council, and to represent council at civic functions and mix with the community,” he said.

Cr Judy Peters, who does not intend on representing division 9 in the next term, also received an award for 25-years of service.

“The ownership of the community and their involvement with council has been the major change I have seen,” Cr Peters said.

“I would like to think I was part of that change.”

When she first began as a councillor there had been a more personal relationship with staff and council meetings four days a week.

“The focus was on infrastructure delivery to grow our urban footprint, adhered dress codes and know all staff by name,” Cr Peters said.

But now documents were kept in shared digital software.

There was also drone technology, robotics in the library, media outlets and a more efficient corporate structure within the council itself.

And among these changes, Cr Peters was relieved that council staff had name badges.

“Perhaps we have come a long way,” Cr Peters said.

“And yet one of the things that has not changed is the role of a councillor.

“Elected by the people, to represent the best interests of the people and undertaking your duties in a professional and well-mannered way.”

Cr Wayne Honor also received an award for long-term local government service.