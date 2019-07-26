How we dressed for a day at the races in Bundy in the '80s

A day at the races in 1986. Photo: Bundaberg Race Club.

BIG bangles, bold colours and unapologetic patterns - these were the trendy fashions Bundy belles were rocking in the 1980s.

There's something marvellous about the clothes and hair of the era, and the way in which no one seemed afraid to rock big hair or fancy accessories.

Inspired by these pics from the races in Bundy in the 1980s, here's a list of 10 fashion trends we should bring back:

1. Big hair

Because getting your hair straightened is expensive and takes a lot more time than whipping out the hair spray.

2. Colour clashes

Black and yellow together? Why not! The more bold the colour the more fun.

3. Stockings as a fashion statement

Green stockings? White stockings? Throw them in all in.

4. Khaki

On the flip side of all the brightness was the khaki, which is totally underused these days.

5. Awesome shoulders

Big, powerful shoulder shapes - what's not to love?

A day at the races in Bundaberg in 1986. Photo: Bundaberg Race Club.

6. Animal print

There just aren't enough leopard print dresses doing the rounds any more, and it seems people in the '80s made animal print super classy.

7. Polka dots

Nothing says '80s and classy like black or grey spots on white.

8. Stylish hats

Let's face it, hats were way cooler then.

9. Long skirts

Ok, so long skirts have never really died out, but there's no reason we can't make better use of them.

10. Pearls (and other dangly necklaces)

Nothing wrong with some nice, bold statement pieces.