How virus brought one family together

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS: Samantha, Mark, Jessica, Jane and Oliver Lincoln, Clive Bass and Kerry Jones enjoying family time amid the pandemic.

OF ALL the places to ride out a pandemic, among family has proven to be incredibly beneficial for the Lincoln household.

Bundaberg resident Jane Lincoln said what started with a tour of Tasmania quickly turned into a rush to beat the border closures for her visiting English parents Clive Bass and Kerry Jones.

Making it from Melbourne to Bundy in two days, Mrs Lincoln said her parents were self-isolated in their granny flat for two weeks before being cleared on Easter Sunday.

Only recently moving into their home with a granny flat, she said their house played a big role in making these unprecedented times brilliant for their family.

HOMESCHOOLING: Kerry Jones helping grandson Oliver Lincoln with his schooling.

She said everyone was excited to have them here rather than in the UK at this time – not only was it safer but it brought everyone together and made life working from home while homeschooling three young children significantly easier.

Making the decision to work from home in early March, before it was pushed and her parents arrived, Mrs Lincoln said it was stressful, worrying about a child screaming in the background of a Zoom meeting.

But that had since become accepted as more people started working from home.

WORKING FROM HOME:Jessica, Oliver and Samantha hang out while dad, Mark Lincoln works.

She said St Luke’s had been fantastic with their support for home learning and with her mother a trained primary school teacher, everything fell into place.

They are now “super tight as a family”.

Mrs Lincoln said there was no rushing any more, the household was calmer and they got to spend more time with the children.

“The kids love it,” she said.

With gyms closed, Mrs Lincoln said her CrossFit gym had been providing online classes, which her daughter enjoyed doing with her.

Mrs Lincoln said despite the 5.30am wake-up call, her daughter was the one motivating her to get up and work out.

“I love working out with her,” she said.

While only in pre-Prep, Year 1 and 3, Mrs Lincoln said the kids were well aware of coronavirus and integrated play into their hygiene routine – similar to “the floor is lava”.

She said they were upset when restrictions began as her daughter wasn’t able to attend swim squad and her son had a birthday but now they didn’t want to go back to “normal”.

