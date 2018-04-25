How urban areas can help fight fruit fly

A $200,000 promise and a "community approach” to stamping out fruit fly is a step in the right direction.

That's according to one Wide Bay farmer who last year lost 20 per cent of his mango crop due to the pest insect.

Last week, agricultural industry development minister Mark Furner was in Bundaberg to promote the start-up phase of a fruit fly program that's being headed by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

Allan Mahoney, who is the chairman of the fruit and vegetable growers association and a mango, blueberry and melon farmer, said the program had a focus on educating urban residents about fruit-fly danger.

He felt the pain of having to dump a fifth of his mango crop last year, despite taking precautions to stop fruit flies on his farm.

He stressed it wasn't just farmers who needed to be proactive in stopping the spread of fruit fly.

"There are many fruit trees in urban areas, such as mangoes and passionfruits, some of them don't get attended to and they're left to their own devices,” he said.

"We want to work with as many urban properties as we can and we are looking to have every house fitted with fruit fly traps.

"We want to work with schools as well, we want the fruit fly problem to be front and centre.”

The insect is the biggest barrier stopping producers in the Wide Bay area from exploring domestic and export opportunities.

Mr Furner said if left unchecked, fruit fly infestations had a serious impact on harvestable fruit and vegetable crops.

"Interstate projects have shown that urban communities play a key role in helping monitor fruit fly numbers and providing an early alert to producers,” he said.

"This trial isn't where our partnership with BFVG ends. The Queensland Government will also provide up to $200,000 to conduct a pilot trial in regional agriculture data collection in the region.”

Mr Mahoney described fruit flies as being "a pesky thing to deal with”.

"They sting the fruit and then lay their larvae in it and you have to discard the fruit after that.

"We've been using lures and different kinds of crop protectants, it's difficult when you're trying to be as sustainable as you can.”

For more information, visit www.bfvg.com.au.