How unemployment rate is holding Bundy back

HOUSING construction across Bundaberg could be higher if not for the city's unemployment rate.

New building approvals across Bundaberg are just behind that of the previous financial year, but the region's Master Builders representative thinks it would be higher if not for the jobless rate.

Australian Bureau of Statistics building approval figures reveal between July and December 2017, 181 new dwellings were approved across Bundaberg. That number is just under half the 396 dwellings approved in the 2016-17 year.

Master Builders Queensland Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Will Wilson said part of the reason why construction was not on the rise was the unemployment crisis.

"The councils are addressing that and that will always keep new builds down. But that's something that makes it difficult." he said.

"The cost of the existing homes also makes it difficult because the homes have a lower cost. It's more financially viable to just purchase a home without that jobs boom and people moving and all the rest. It's a cycle."

But Mr Wilson said despite the slight dip in approval numbers, the market remained steady.

"There's a lot of new places being built, a lot of new homes in Bundaberg." he said.

"The housing approval has dropped a little bit but it's really within a gentle up and down flow more than a boom and a bust.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes the council is working really hard to create those opportunities for that growth in both those regions."

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said approvals were not only important to the construction sector, but the entire economy.

"Residential housing growth is extremely important in ensuring that commercial investors tie this activity to population growth," he said.

"While housing numbers continue to improve, part of the reason for that is the affordability of the Bundaberg Region. The region offers such diversity and our land resources from city, seaside and hinterland ensure that there are lifestyle opportunities to suit everyone." -NewsRegional