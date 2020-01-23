How tourists are splashing millions to live like locals

Bundaberg Tourism chair Ross Peddlesden said the increase in overnight visitation was testament to the collaborative and innovative efforts of the tourism industry and the whole of the regional community.

Bundaberg Tourism chair Ross Peddlesden said the increase in overnight visitation was testament to the collaborative and innovative efforts of the tourism industry and the whole of the regional community. Mike Knott

WHEN in Rome, do as the Romans do - and Bundaberg is no different.

While in the region, visitors are spending big to do as the locals do and enjoy the reef, turtle and culinary splendours on offer.

Spending more than $1 million per day in the Bundaberg and North Burnett, the latest data from Tourism Research Australia shows a growing number of national and international tourists staying longer and sparing no expense while they sojourn in the region.

According to TRA's national visitation statistics for the year ending September 2019, overnight visitors to the region increased by 23.2 per cent on the previous 12 months, with 838,000 people spending a combined 3,567,000 nights in the region.

This equated to $386 million dollars spent, up 17 per cent compared to the year ending September 2018.

Bundaberg Tourism state that along with day tripper expenditure, not released by TRA for September but totalling $91 million from 828,000 visitors in June 2019 nearly $1.3 million per day was being spent in the region by tourists.

"Bundaberg has built a reputation as a welcoming destination with some of the most exciting tourism experiences in Australia," he said.

"The fact that we are located on the Southern Great Barrier Reef and yet are in such close proximity to Brisbane makes us very attractive holiday-makers seeking an accessible getaway.

"The Bundaberg tourism industry is seeing considerable growth in the length of stay and the daily expenditure of our overnight visitors."

Based on the TRA data, the region hosted a total of 1,666,000 visitors from 2018 to June 2019.

Of the overnight visitors, 94.7 per cent were domestic holiday-goers, but that doesn't mean the region isn't a hit with international guests.

International visitors were spending an average 20.5 night stay in the Bundaberg region and spending $40 million for the same time period.

And the top four source markets for southern Great Barrier Reef tourists were the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand and USA.

Mr Peddlesden said with access to the pristine reefs and coral cays of Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliot Islands, as well as the ranger-led Mon Repos Turtle Encounter, plus iconic culinary flavours, tourists viewed the Bundaberg region as a destination worth spending time in to experience it in full Bundaberg Tourism state that the industry contributes to 10.7 per cent of Bundaberg's gross regional product, and many businesses who don't traditionally recognise themselves as a part of the tourism or hospitality industries see the benefit of the visitor economy.

Whether they're shopping at farm gates, fuelling up their vehicles or purchasing from boutiques, visitors to Bundaberg are investing in the region.

One of the region's major attractions, the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter, has had 14,075 nightly visitors to date this season, with 348 loggerheads, 10 flatbacks and a green turtle gracing our shores.