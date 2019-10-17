How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

Narangba State High School's senior girls will take part in the AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals to live stream on Courier Mail.

Narangba State High School's senior girls will take part in the AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals to live stream on Courier Mail.

AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals to be livestreamed by right here from Friday.

Preliminary finals will start on field No. 1 at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex when Narangba Valley SHS play Palm Beach Currumbin SHS.

After a rest day, competition continues on Sunday when the champions will be crowned.

All matches on field No. 1 will be livestreamed.

SIGN UP TO THE LIVESTREAMING HERE

Narangba Valley SHS will look rebound from last year's sudden exit while Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Helensvale SHS and Miami SHS were fancied

PBC and Helensvale SHS both played off in last year's senior male final while Miami SHS were the senior female reigning champions.

Kedron SHS (junior females) have a fast developing program aided by the school's proximity to Kedron AFC and Wilston Grange AFC.

JUST A $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 8 WEEKS

Narangba Valley SHS AFL academy co-ordinator Ashleigh Hales said her senior girls squad would have added motivation after being bundled out last year and not making State Finals.

"We were disappointed to miss out last year after being eliminated in the semi-finals. We are just happy to be back again this year,'' Hales said.

A Cairns State High School player at the inaugural 2016 AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals. Picture: AFL QUEENSLAND.

She said two-thirds of last year's senior girls would return to try and snare the title.

Narangba SHS has been represented each year in the State Finals since the inception of the competition in 2016, a proud tradition the school is building.

Hales has played Australian football all her life and said students from all schools were fortunate to have the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

Narangba State High School's senior girls will take part in the AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals to live stream on Courier Mail.

This year a remarkable 600 teams encompassing 11,844 students started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

"When I was in (years) 10, 11, 12 we played in Brisbane Lions Cup and you played 12 or so other schools in south east Queensland,'' she said.

"It has grown a lot in that time and has provided heaps of opportunities for kids.

"It is cool see them get the opportunities they do''

Friday's livestreaming coverage will start on field No. 1 from 11.30am.

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals. The AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals will be live streamed on Courier Mail.

The October 18 field No. 1 preliminary final draw is as follows:

Senior female (11.30am), Narangba Valley SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior male (1pm), Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior inclusion (2.45pm), Sunshine Coast Region v Ryan Catholic College;

Senior female (4.15pm), Miami SHS v The Cathedral College;

Senior male (5.45pm), Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v St Augustine's College

Sunday fixtures will not be finalised until after the completion of the Friday preliminary finals.

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals. The AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals will be live streamed on Courier Mail.

Mark Ensor, AFL Queensland State Manager - Game Development & Diversity, said it was exciting to see so many schools now take part.

"In 2019, 602 teams and close to 12,000 students have contested our Queensland's Premiers statewide AFL inter-school Competition, AFLQ Schools Cup. The competitions has increased from 419 teams in 2016,'' he said.

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals. The AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals will be live streamed on Courier Mail.

Schools involved in the State Finals were:

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin);

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program);

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).