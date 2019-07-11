Menu
The Diamonds are hoping to win their fourth straight World Cup in Liverpool.
Netball

How to watch Netball World Cup in Australia

by AMANDA LULHAM
11th Jul 2019 6:30 PM
IT might be in the UK but netball fans can watch all the action from the Netball World Cup from the comfort of your lounge.

The Diamonds have won their past World Cup crowns in 1963, 1971, 1975, 1979, 1983, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

The Diamonds kick off their campaign for a fourth World Cup on Friday night with their first match against Northern Ireland.

The next two preliminary matches are against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

LtoR Jamie-Lee Price, Steph Wood, Caitlin Bassett, Liz Watson, Gretel Tippett, Kelsey Browne, April Brandley, Paige Hadley, Jo Weston, Sarah Klau, Courtney Bruce, Caitlin Thwaites and coach Lisa Alexander in yellow.
DIAMONDS GAMES

Game 1: Friday July 12

Australia vs Northern Ireland

9GEM, 7.30pm

Game 2: Saturday July 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe

9GEM, 5.45pm

Game 3: Sunday July 14

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Channel 9, 11.45pm

Schedule for further games dependent on results from preliminaries stage one.

DIAMONDS TEAM

Diamonds For the World Cup: Caitlin Bassett (captain, Giants), April Brandley (Magpies), Kelsey Browne (Magpies), Courtney Bruce (Fever), Paige Hadley (Swifts), Sarah Klau (Swifts), Caitlin Thwaites (Vixens), Gretel Tippett (Firebirds), Jamie-Lee Price (Giants), Liz Watson (vice-captain, Vixens), Jo Weston (Vixens), Steph Wood (Lightning).

Caitlin Thwaitesduring a practice match in Sydney.
