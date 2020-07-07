How to tantalise your tastebuds this world chocolate day

Lynne Seaton-Anderson and her son Jason O'Connor with their Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate at Murphy's Creek.

Lynne Seaton-Anderson and her son Jason O'Connor with their Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate at Murphy's Creek.

WHEN you pick up some delicious chocolate to celebrate World Chocolate Day today - don't just gorge on it.

The chocolatiers at Seatonfire, at Murphys Creek, have revealed the best way to enjoy chocolate and get more from each block.

Co-owner Jason O'Connor says once consumers slow down their chocolate consumption, it's easier to notice subtle differences in each block.

"Chocolate is the original love drug, there's chemicals that are produced in the brain when you eat chocolate that are the same as when you're in love or feel happy," he said.

Mr O'Connor has revealed five steps to enjoying chocolate.

"Once at body temperature body takes on new characteristics and will boost your enjoyment levels," he said.

"It's a chance to inspire your palette and challenge your tastebuds."

Five ways to enjoy chocolate

Step 1: Don't chew it

Step 2: Enjoy it slowly, because you will begin to notice the subtle differences between quality and brands

Step 3: Let chocolate melt on your tongue

Step 4: move it around slowly in your mouth once its melted

Step 5: Look for cocoa butter as an ingredient on the packet

Wild rosemary and sea salt chilli chocolate, Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate.

Mr O'Connor said World Chocolate Day wasn't just about enjoying a good piece of chocolate, but acknowledging the farmers who grew the cocoa bean.

"The beans are only grown on the equatorial belt, and if it wasn't for them we wouldn't have chocolate," he said.

"If people are more aware it's a farmed product and it starts on a farm somewhere, people will be more appreciative of the product."

He said buying better-quality chocolate would support cocoa bean farmers that are "growing the food of the gods".

Lynne Seaton-Anderson and her son Jason O'Connor with their Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate at Murphy's Creek.

Mr O'Connor works alongside his mum and chocolatier Lynne Seaton-Anderson at Seatonfire.

The duo's leading chocolate variety is chilli chocolate, which is produced using their homegrown organic chillies.

"We also grow the rosemary and the orange that goes into our chocolate," he said.

And for World Chocolate Day, Seatonfire is offering a 10% discount for online orders through their website www.seatonfire.com

Simply add "gattonstar" to claim your discount at the checkout.

Seatonfire chocolate can also be purchased at the Gatton Visitor Information Centre.