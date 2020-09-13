How to stay sexy after turning 60

These women prove life after 60 is sexier than ever

THEY say age is just a number and these sassy over 60s are the living proof.

They're among a growing number of women across the world changing the conversation around ageing.

No longer is 'old age' something to fear, instead it's something to embrace and these six Queensland women say they've never felt more confident in their skin.

And they're not alone.

Recent studies found people over the age of 65 to be significantly happier than those under the age of 35 and were more engaged with life and confident than they had ever been.

They've worked for most of their lives, achieved, contributed to society, raised children and now, as they reach their 60s, it's their time to shine.

Judy Brine, Chrissy Kaye and Glenda Brownlow.

At 63, Chrissy Kaye, a grandmother of four, never imagined she would be posing in her underwear and bikinis surrounded by models the same age as her children.

But even more surprising, she says, is that she felt sexier than ever.

"I love it," she smiles, "Why not? It's just the most empowering thing."

"To be honest, I did have a better figure than some of them," she laughs.

"I definitely feel fabulous and sexy at the age I'm at because I think I am content in my own skin."

Kaye, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, was headhunted by modelling agency Silverfox MGMT Group last year.

Model Brigitte Warne founded the Silverfox agency.



The agency flies the flag for the more mature model, currently representing talent between the ages of 30 and 80-years-old with CEO and founder Brigitte Warne saying the older models are in demand.

"Our over 60 models get some of the best work," she says.

"Everything from high fashion editorials, beauty campaigns, catalogues, travel shoots, runway shows, health and wellness brands and TV commercials."

And Kaye was all in.

"I'm not ashamed of my body, you know I have varicose veins in my legs from having kids and those type of things but I love it all," she says.

"I finally felt I was ready to do it for myself.

"I think most women in my age group are a lot more independent these days and have the confidence to get out there and do the things they love and be successful."

CHANGING THE CONVERSATION

Older people play a significant role in our society, says Council of the Ageing managing director Mark Tucker-Evans, and their value is only increasing.

"They are employees and employers, volunteers and carers, are the backbone of many community organisations and provide huge amounts of support to their families and communities," he says.

There's currently estimated to be more than 800,000 Queenslanders over 65 and that number is projected to increase dramatically to 1.5 million by 2041. That's one in five Queenslanders over 65.

It's a growing demographic, which is why QUT research psychologist Trish Obst says more needs to be done to fight against ageism.

"The pressure on women is greater than on men because there is a strange social norm where women over a certain social age start to disappear and people don't notice you as much," she says.

"Older women are not taking as seriously in the workplace and there's pressure on you to keep looking young."

Council of the Ageing managing director Mark Tucker-Evans.

Kathy Parry, 69, knows what it's like to be bullied because of her age in the workplace.

"It made me feel terrible," she says.

"I was a corporate receptionist for a major stock broker company in the city and (I was bullied out of the job) because of my age and work ethic.

"I was putting in 150 per cent and the others (younger women in their 20s) were putting in 50 per cent. "They told me I was unapproachable."

But Parry now feels her age lifts her up, with the help of the women around her.

"I think women in my age group are much more supportive of each other, much more than when we were younger.

"Now it's just, 'what you see is what you get' and there's no pretending."

Gold Coast fashionista Judy Brine, 65, believes the pressures placed on women are slowly beginning to shift.

"It is definitely changing for the better with stylish, sassy women over 60 breaking the mould while ageing gracefully," she says.

"Evidence of this is several luxury brands are now using women in their 70s and 80s for their major campaigns."

And, with the help of mainstream media, there's a revolution happening.

"The stereotype of an older woman is definitely changing, thankfully, which is making it easier for us to embrace our age.

"If you feel good that emanates a certain beauty that is beyond the conventional."

Ruth Greening, 69, can feel the shift.

"Definitely societal changes in attitude have improved and we have recognition we are not about to give up," she says.

"Possibly social media has made us more visible.

"Most of us have given up so much of ourselves for so long and now is the time to think about yourself without feeling guilty as some people will try and do this to you."

AGEING GRACEFULLY

It's impossible for women to escape the commercial beauty pressures at any age, but particularly those who are older. And, Obst says, that needs to change.

"There's an entire industry on making women look young and there is a whole business model that exploits that vulnerability like getting Botox and plastic surgery," says Obst.

Going grey, embracing wrinkles and a changing body should be the norm, says Obst, but says it will take some time before it is.

"I think it will take role models to change the social conversation in terms of things like going grey not being a brave thing to do but the normal thing to do," she says.

Kaye echoes the sentiment and wears her wrinkles with pride.

"I want to write a book about learning to love your wrinkles because they have a story," she says.

With her growing years, Greening says her idea of what 'beautiful' really means has changed.

"It's feeling fit, healthy and confident about my own self and realising you don't have to be perfect to enjoy life," she says.

"I feel fantastic, I love wearing different outfits, I don't worry about what others think as much.

"I have never had trouble attracting men, it's whether they are suitable for me but my grandsons think I am amazing so who cares about the rest," she jokes.

Now, more than ever in the uncertain times we live, perspectives have changed and Obst hopes, there will be more acceptance for women to age naturally.

"There is a lot of wonderful things about ageing … there is lot of positivity and the things we need to embrace like experience and wisdom," she says.

Chrissy Kaye, Glenda Brownlow, Judy Brine, Ruth Greening, Judy Potts and Kathy Parry.

Originally published as How to stay sexy after turning 60