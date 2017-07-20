How to spot whales around Bundaberg

IT'S that time of year again where beautiful giants grace our waterways on their annual migration.
NewsMail Facebook friend Ken Wilson snapped a photo of a whale swimming by Bargara around midday Thursday and experts say this is a bumper year for whales.
Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said he couldn't say whether there had been more whales than usual at Bargara, but they were being spotted.
"We certainly have been seeing them,” he said.
"They haven't been coming in super close but they're certainly there.”
Here are some tips for spotting whales around the region:
- Choose good conditions to go whale spotting. Mr Holden says you're more likely to see a whale on a nice, clear calm day rather than a choppy day.
- Get up nice and high - spots like Barolin Rocks, Hoffman's Rocks or Elliott Heads can offer good views.
- Take your chances anywhere - whales can appear randomly, so just by enjoying a day by the sea you may spot some.