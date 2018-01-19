Menu
How to sleep cool when the nights are hot

HOT TOPIC: It can be hard to get a good night's rest when the weather warms up.
IT CAN be hard to get a good rest in hot weather, but sleep coach Cheryl Fingleson has shared her tips.

She recommends keeping curtains and blinds closed during the day to help keep the heat out.

Drinking enough water during the day to avoid waking up thirsty at night is also key.

Ms Fingleson said she recommended having a luke warm shower before bed and wearing cotton sleeping clothes or even sleeping in the buff.

She also suggested keeping a thermos of cold, ice water next to the bed.

For those who don't have air con, the sleep expert suggested keeping bed sheets frozen until bedtime.

Water can be placed in a bowl in front of a fan, and sleeping with a water bottle filled with iced water can help.

