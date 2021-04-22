How to slash the $17,000 super gap between men and women

The average superannuation balance for men is consistently $17,000 higher than women but there are strategies to narrow the gap.

Australian women are facing a big shortfall in superannuation unless they take action to rebuild their savings for retirement.

The average super balance for men is consistently $17,000 higher than women - nearly $89,000 compared to just over $73,000, but the rate of growth is also faster for men.

And experts says the gender super gap has widened to 18 per cent from 16 per cent in 2016, contrary to popular belief that it's closing, according to the research by Commonwealth Bank's subsidiary Colonial First State.

This is based on data from more than 750,000 of its members over the past five years.

Kelly Power, general manager at CFS, says there's a few reasons for the gap increasing including that the "starting point is lower" and the rate of return earned for women was also less than men.

"And then the third is a lower rate of additional personal contributions being made, so not contributing as much discretionary money into super," Power says.

It will affect your super if you take time off to care for someone or to have a baby.

"I think the main tip that I would give, and this is kind of a universal tip for all women is just to get informed and to be aware of their super.

"Information about your super, where it is (including lost super), how much you have, how much you might need in retirement. It is really an important first step."

So what are the practical strategies to boost your super now? We asked the experts:

EXTRA CONTRIBUTION KEY TO SAVINGS

Any extra contribution to super "goes a long way", noting that even $10 a week could make a really big difference over the long-term, depending on how far you have until retirement.

"A 30 year-old could save $25,000 in today's dollars by the age of 67 if they put in $10 a week," Power says.

RateCity spokeswoman Sally Tindall. Picture: Supplied.

If your finances have changed, CFS also suggests checking whether your eligible for the low-income super tax offset, which is a government super payment of up to $500 annually.

For people who have earned less than $37,000 it will happen automatically when they lodge their tax return, providing the super fund has a copy of your tax file number. Low to middle income earners could also be eligible for an extra $500 from the government via super co-contribution, providing they meet the criteria, including making an after-tax contribution.

During the pandemic, more than three million Australians withdrew $36.4 billion from their superannuation under the federal government's early release scheme, which ran from April to December last year. The average withdrawal was $7,638, according to the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority.

While more men tapped their super during the crisis, the impact on average super balances of women was more pronounced - 21 per cent compared to 18 per cent for men, according to the CFS research.

The research also showed that men were significantly more likely than women to sacrifice their salary into super, 61 per cent compared to 39 per cent. It also showed that women, aged between 50 to 64, who sought financial advice made a 199 per cent higher average voluntary contribution last year than those that didn't seek help.

Power adds: "There are some really good free tools available through sites like ASIC's Moneysmart site that can help."

BE AWARE THAT WOMEN FACE HARDSHIP

A separate survey has found that 76 per cent of women say they won't have enough or they're unsure if they'll have enough savings to fund their retirement. That compares to 54 per cent of men.

Women aged between 55 to 64 years old, are particularly unsure about whether they'll have enough, with 81 per cent saying they either won't have enough savings to retire on or were unsure - the highest of all age groups, according to the survey by comparison website RateCity.com.au.

Only 24 per cent of women say they will have enough savings to fund their retirement, while 32 per are unsure.

Accountant Cassandra Ferris says women should prioritise super to ensure they have a comfortable nest egg when they retire.

Cassandra Ferris with her husband Chris Ferris and two daughters Piper and Hannah. Photo: Supplied

Twenty years ago, when superannuation was 9 per cent, Ferris decided to salary sacrifice an additional 5 per cent into her super, while her then employer contributed an additional 1 per cent.

"It bumped it up to 15 per cent, and I just thought 'wow it's free money', I'll take it," she says.

As a result, it has led to around an additional $70,000 in her super account.

FOREGO NOW FOR BETTER RETIREMENT

"Looking back at hindsight, it was the smartest decision I've ever made financially in my life probably after buying a house," Ferris says.

"I just would encourage young women, particularly, to forego a little bit when they're younger because you don't notice that so much and if you don't straight off the bat, it's like you never earned the money anyway.

"And put it into your super because you know women are so disadvantaged, you know, in the long run, because of the fact that we end up having time off to have children, you know, part time work and casualised work and all of that."

Ferris, who is now in her early 40s, runs her own accounting and bookkeeping business in Brisbane, while raising two daughters with her husband Chris.

RateCity.com.au research director Sally Tindall says planning is key and that every dollar counts, thanks to the "magic of compounding investment returns".

"Small sacrifices early on could be the difference between hanging up your boots at age 67 or bunkering down for an extra five or ten years of work into your seventies," she says.

Originally published as How to slash the $17,000 super gap between men and women