Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NewsMail website and Facebook pages provide regular news updates.
The NewsMail website and Facebook pages provide regular news updates. File
News

How to see more of of the NewsMail's Facebook posts

Crystal Jones
by
11th Apr 2019 3:47 PM

FINDING it hard to see the NewsMail's Facebook updates?

We know sometimes our readers want to see more of what's going on around the region, but can't.

Here are five simple steps to make sure you're getting the most from our Facebook page.

1. Go to your Facebook profile and hit the "home” button.

Step 1.
Step 1. File

2. Go to the left hand side and select the three dots near "news feed”.

Step 2.
Step 2. File

3. Click on "edit preferences”.

Step 3.
Step 3. File

4. Click the top option "prioritise who to see first”.

Step 4.
Step 4. File

5. Select "see first” on the NewsMail.

Step 5.
Step 5. File

You should then be able to see more of our news, more often.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council recovers $385K by selling homes behind in rates

    premium_icon Council recovers $385K by selling homes behind in rates

    News AT THE eleventh hour seven homeowners made a last ditch bid to save their homes from the auction block, bringing their rates arrears up to date.

    • 11th Apr 2019 4:28 PM
    Do you know these seven people police want to speak to?

    Do you know these seven people police want to speak to?

    Crime Can you help police track these people down?

    Father of 8 jailed for arrangement to 'store drugs'

    premium_icon Father of 8 jailed for arrangement to 'store drugs'

    Crime An 'arrangement' was struck after he couldn't pay for the drugs

    New plus-size clothing store opens in Bundaberg

    premium_icon New plus-size clothing store opens in Bundaberg

    Business Fashions on offer at new business