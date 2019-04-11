How to see more of of the NewsMail's Facebook posts

FINDING it hard to see the NewsMail's Facebook updates?

We know sometimes our readers want to see more of what's going on around the region, but can't.

Here are five simple steps to make sure you're getting the most from our Facebook page.

1. Go to your Facebook profile and hit the "home” button.

Step 1. File

2. Go to the left hand side and select the three dots near "news feed”.

Step 2. File

3. Click on "edit preferences”.

Step 3. File

4. Click the top option "prioritise who to see first”.

Step 4. File

5. Select "see first” on the NewsMail.

Step 5. File

You should then be able to see more of our news, more often.