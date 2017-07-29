How to score cheap flights to Brisbane with our newest airline

Alliance airlines lands in Bundaberg for the first time.

ATTENTION Bundy travellers.

If you want to fly to Brisbane for as low as $89 one way, then keep reading.

Our newest airline, Alliance Airlines, is having a "mates rates” two-day sale.

So grab a friend and support our newest airline.

How to score Mates Rates:

1 Visit this page during the Mates Rates sale period to find eligible fares or visit www.virginaustralia.com/au/

2 Book flights for one or more passengers to receive discounted Mates Rates fares on selected flights

The airlines' first Fokker 70 jet touched down in Bundaberg on July 17.

The flight from Brisbane took a little more than 30 minutes.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says now is the time for Bundaberg travellers to get behind the airline to keep competition alive in the region.